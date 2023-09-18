What Happened To Joao From Below Deck Mediterranean?

"Below Deck Mediterranean" — a spin-off of the Bravo favorite "Below Deck" — has proven just as capable of scoring reality television fans as its predecessor. At the time of this writing, the series about life aboard a superyacht as part of the crew is up to a whopping eight seasons, and it shows little sign of slowing down. After all, folks keep tuning in and it keeps making headlines, largely thanks to the individuals it features who give the Internet so much to talk about. Over the years, it has hosted some unforgettable personalities, such as João Franco.

So far, Franco has appeared on Season 3 and Season 4 of "Below Deck Mediterranean," but what has he been up to since his time on the program? Most notably, he has become a fixture on the second season of the "Below Deck" spin-off title "Below Deck Down Under." He has kept fans up to date on his work on the program via his Instagram page, posting behind-the-scenes pictures of himself as well as others involved in the show. He has also followed in the footsteps of the late Mark Howard of "Below Deck" Season 1 fame by becoming a captain. Suffice to say, he's keeping busy now that his "Below Deck Mediterranean" tenure is over.

All in all, it's surprising that Franco got another chance in the "Below Deck" world through "Down Under," bearing in mind how things went during his "Mediterranean" experience.