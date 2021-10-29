The Devastating Death Of Below Deck's Captain Mark Howard

Captain Mark Howard, a staple on the first season of Bravo's "Below Deck Mediterranean," has died at the age of 65. Howard's survived by his wife, Susan.

According to a police report subsequently published by TMZ, Mark was found dead by his wife after returning home from being out of town for a dog show between October 22 and 27. The report goes on to detail how Howard's body was found lying against a shelf and covered in boxes.

The "Below Deck" Instagram page shared the following message upon word of his passing: "Our thoughts and sincerest sympathies are with the family and friends of the respected Captain Mark Howard. As the captain of the first season of 'Below Deck Med,' he will always be remembered for his many contributions and mentorship and will forever remain part of the Bravo family."