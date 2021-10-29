The Devastating Death Of Below Deck's Captain Mark Howard
Captain Mark Howard, a staple on the first season of Bravo's "Below Deck Mediterranean," has died at the age of 65. Howard's survived by his wife, Susan.
According to a police report subsequently published by TMZ, Mark was found dead by his wife after returning home from being out of town for a dog show between October 22 and 27. The report goes on to detail how Howard's body was found lying against a shelf and covered in boxes.
The "Below Deck" Instagram page shared the following message upon word of his passing: "Our thoughts and sincerest sympathies are with the family and friends of the respected Captain Mark Howard. As the captain of the first season of 'Below Deck Med,' he will always be remembered for his many contributions and mentorship and will forever remain part of the Bravo family."
Captain Mark Howard was well-respected among his team
According to his biography on BravoTV.com, Captain Mark Howard was born and raised in Michigan, ultimately going on to work as a yacht captain for nearly 30 years. He sailed around the world in both charter and private boats, going through the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and South Pacific, among other locales. He also held a pilot license and enjoyed operating a helicopter in his spare time.
As anyone who watched the first season of "Below Deck" knew, Captain Howard lived by a single rule, "The guest is always right." That amiable attitude made him a big hit with guests and crewmembers alike. Upon news of his passing, words of support and reverence came in from those that knew Captain Howard personally. Tiffany Copeland, who served as the third stewardess onboard the Ionian Princess, tweeted, "RIP Captain Mark Howard. You were a joy to be around."
Our thoughts go out to Captain Mark Howard's family, friends, and loved ones at this time.