Tim Burton Reacts To AI Copying His Style: 'It's Like A Robot Taking Your Humanity'

Artificial intelligence is a fascinating yet worrisome part of the modern world, with AI art, song covers, and more quickly tunneling their way into popular culture in recent years. While some are quick to embrace this new technology, others are understandably angry about its increasing societal influence and too widely accepted desecration of human artistic expression. One of these voices of resistance is director Tim Burton, who has seen AI attempt to mimic the unique visual style of his work. Suffice to say, he's not only unsupportive of the tech and its output, but immensely disheartened by it.

Burton spoke to The Independent about a variety of topics, including AI. Speaking specifically on a piece Buzzfeed ran about AI-generated Burtonized versions of Disney characters, he described the entire thing as horrifying. "What it does is it sucks something from you. It takes something from your soul or psyche; that is very disturbing, especially if it has to do with you. It's like a robot taking your humanity, your soul," he said, admitting that while some of the renderings were good, that didn't remedy the uncomfortable nature of the situation.

On paper, it's fun to see how characters and franchises would look under specific stylistic conditions, such as the "Avengers: Endgame" cast rendered in Burton's aesthetic, for instance. At the end of the day, though, this AI technology needs to be reined in, especially considering how it's soon to be used.