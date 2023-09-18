Tom Holland's Spider-Man Was Almost In A Major Marvel Sequel

Though he's only been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for less than 10 years, Tom Holland's take on Spider-Man has appeared in numerous franchise productions. In addition to his own solo film trilogy, he's popped up in two "Avengers" films, "Captain America: Civil War," and, depending on who you ask, "Iron Man 2." That's an impressive set of movies on its own, but as it turns out, Holland's Spidey could've also appeared in another title, but outside factors resulted in him being removed early in the filmmaking process.

Following up "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Marvel Studios offered fans "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness": an exploration of how Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) magical meddling in the "Spider-Man" movie has led to some big issues across the multiverse. Given these two films' close narrative proximity, it makes sense that Holland's Spider-Man was slated to make an appearance in some form. However, according to costume designer Graham Churchyard, the COVID-19 pandemic threw that idea out the window. There's even concept art of him and Michelle Jones (Zendaya) meeting America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) unexpectedly (via @SirTonfy on Twitter).

While it would've made sense to see Spidey appear in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," unfortunately, such a cameo wasn't in the cards. Thankfully, odds are Holland will return to don the iconic red and blue suit sooner rather than later.