Sony Posts A Venom Crossover With Tom Hardy & Topher Grace - Then Deletes It
Multiverses and crossovers have been all the rage in comic book movies of late. From the Disney+ Marvel series "Loki" to DC's "The Flash," the concept of different versions of characters interacting is beginning to become a bit passe. However, one particular webslinger seems to be weaving in and out of the multiverse more than any other.
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was the first story of this type to come to the silver screen, but it has since been followed by its sequel earlier this year, as well as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" back in 2021. That last bit is especially important here, as it featured Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock from "Venom" in a brief post-credits cameo.
Now Sony is really leaning into the idea of two alternate Venoms meeting, thanks to a new TikTok video. According to The Direct, a video from Sony that has since been taken down featured Tom Hardy's version of Venom having a conversation with Topher Grace's version of the character from Sam Raimi's 2007 film, "Spider-Man 3." If the post was just meant to be a joke, though, why did Sony take it down?
Could we see a Venom crossover in the future?
As we said at the top, multiverse stories seem to have gotten incredibly popular over the last few years, even if some of the more recent efforts — like "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and "The Flash" — haven't quite passed muster. With that in mind, it is possible that Sony pulled the video due to its popularity, suggesting that they could be considering it as an official "Venom" project in the future.
There is, at the very least, a possibility that this is the case. Not only has Sony been doubling down on its universe of villains, like Kraven and their origin stories, but the Topher Grace version of the character emerged during the time when Sony owned the exclusive cinematic rights to "Spider-Man" characters.
Furthermore, when you consider how much Sony Pictures has been collaborating with Marvel Studios in recent years, it's clear that the two entities have a good working relationship. However, being that both characters are Sony's, Sony doesn't really need Marvel Studios' blessing if they do decide to pull the trigger on the project.
All the same, with Marvel's extensive network of VFX workers aiming for unionization and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, this prospective "Venom v. Venom," will likely be a long way off — if it materializes at all.