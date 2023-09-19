Sony Posts A Venom Crossover With Tom Hardy & Topher Grace - Then Deletes It

Multiverses and crossovers have been all the rage in comic book movies of late. From the Disney+ Marvel series "Loki" to DC's "The Flash," the concept of different versions of characters interacting is beginning to become a bit passe. However, one particular webslinger seems to be weaving in and out of the multiverse more than any other.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was the first story of this type to come to the silver screen, but it has since been followed by its sequel earlier this year, as well as "Spider-Man: No Way Home" back in 2021. That last bit is especially important here, as it featured Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock from "Venom" in a brief post-credits cameo.

Now Sony is really leaning into the idea of two alternate Venoms meeting, thanks to a new TikTok video. According to The Direct, a video from Sony that has since been taken down featured Tom Hardy's version of Venom having a conversation with Topher Grace's version of the character from Sam Raimi's 2007 film, "Spider-Man 3." If the post was just meant to be a joke, though, why did Sony take it down?