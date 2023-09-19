New Uber Eats Commercial Makes Tom Felton Look Worse Than Draco Malfoy
Over the past few years, Uber Eats has delivered some of the funniest ads to hit the airwaves. As most folks know, the company has branched out from merely delivering food these days, with recent ads cheekily indulging in the concept that you can order almost anything from the service. "Almost" is the key word in that scenario, of course, and it's also the punchline of a new campaign boasting how users can "Get Almost, Almost Anything" delivered to their door with Uber Eats.
The food delivery service has conjured another gem of an ad, too, with the recent drop of a 1-minute spot starring "Harry Potter" alum Tom Felton, who portrayed the dastardly, often bumbling young wizard Draco Malfoy in the big screen franchise. As the spot unfolds, Felton discovers that getting anything you want from Uber Eats may not always be a good thing after ordering a little magic through the app. To his surprise, magic is actually delivered via a shiny new wand. And in an unfortunate gaffe befitting his "Harry Potter" persona, Felton soon uses said wand to inadvertently make his chummy neighbor Jim disappear.
From that point on, Felton arguably sinks lower than even Draco might've, desperately seeking to cover up his misdeed as the surrounding community mourns the shocking disappearance of poor Jim. In the end, Felton's gaffe hilariously lands him in handcuffs, with Uber Eats reminding one and all they can't deliver magic but can totally deliver Ice Magic dessert toppings.
Felton has long embraced his Harry Potter legacy
It's hardly a surprise that Tom Felton would be game to appear in such an endearingly self-effacing ad. Even as some of his old "Harry Potter" pals have sought to distance themselves from the franchise in the years since it ended, Felton has always made an effort to embrace the enduring fame that's come with having played Draco Malfoy on the big screen for the better part of a full decade.
The actor recently addressed his largely rewarding relationship with "Harry Potter" fandom during a candid interview with 1883 Magazine, telling the publication, "It's utterly undeniable that the 'Potter' fandom flame is not dying anytime soon, and I think it's fantastic." He'd go on to say, "I definitely embrace the passion and love they have for 'Potter,'" before adding that there are, naturally, times in his life that even he'd rather not be approached by adoring fans.
Like most of his "Potter" castmates, Felton has, of course, done all he can to move on from the franchise professionally. He's largely been successful in that endeavor, booking roles in notable films like "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," "In Secret," "Belle," "A United Kingdom," and "Ophelia" since "Potter" ended. He also delivered a beyond-memorable turn as Julian Albert in The CW's Arrowverse hit "The Flash." Felton made his West End debut in 2022, fronting the play "2:22 A Ghost Story," and even published a best-selling memoir titled "Beyond the Wand" about his days in the "Harry Potter" franchise. Even still, it's safe to assume Felton's fans will lovingly devour his brilliant, "Potter"-winking work in the new Uber Eats ad.