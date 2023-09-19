New Uber Eats Commercial Makes Tom Felton Look Worse Than Draco Malfoy

Over the past few years, Uber Eats has delivered some of the funniest ads to hit the airwaves. As most folks know, the company has branched out from merely delivering food these days, with recent ads cheekily indulging in the concept that you can order almost anything from the service. "Almost" is the key word in that scenario, of course, and it's also the punchline of a new campaign boasting how users can "Get Almost, Almost Anything" delivered to their door with Uber Eats.

The food delivery service has conjured another gem of an ad, too, with the recent drop of a 1-minute spot starring "Harry Potter" alum Tom Felton, who portrayed the dastardly, often bumbling young wizard Draco Malfoy in the big screen franchise. As the spot unfolds, Felton discovers that getting anything you want from Uber Eats may not always be a good thing after ordering a little magic through the app. To his surprise, magic is actually delivered via a shiny new wand. And in an unfortunate gaffe befitting his "Harry Potter" persona, Felton soon uses said wand to inadvertently make his chummy neighbor Jim disappear.

From that point on, Felton arguably sinks lower than even Draco might've, desperately seeking to cover up his misdeed as the surrounding community mourns the shocking disappearance of poor Jim. In the end, Felton's gaffe hilariously lands him in handcuffs, with Uber Eats reminding one and all they can't deliver magic but can totally deliver Ice Magic dessert toppings.