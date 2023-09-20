Star Wars: Andor - Did [SPOILER] Secretly Carry A Lightsaber ... In Plain Sight?

For many, "Andor" represents the peak of "Star Wars" in the modern era. It focuses first and foremost on interesting characters without trying to throw in Easter eggs and references to other properties. The first season broke with other "Star Wars" trends without having any Jedi in the cast, but a new fan theory suggests a Jedi, or at least someone who's Force-sensitive, was hiding in plain sight.

Redditor u/Zalack posits how Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) could be a Jedi in hiding. Did Luthen have a lightsaber? Not visibly, but u/Zalack points to his cane, which is reminiscent of an activated lightsaber. It also has an extra large hilt, which could suggest it's housing the necessary components of a lightsaber. And when Luthen is asked what he has sacrificed, he states, "Calm." They explain, "It's such a Jedi answer. Such a unique word to choose as well. Not 'a normal life' or 'a peaceful life', but 'Calm'. No qualifiers. It's the emotion itself." While many Jedi survived Order 66 and continued fighting against oppression and carrying on its teachings, Luthen could represent a different path. Namely, he depicts a fallen Jedi, someone who's now willing to get down into the dirt to make the revolution happen.

Luthen is also more in tune with his emotions than other Jedi. He's passionate and angry, which are normally traits attributed to the dark side of the Force. Luthen could inhabit both sides of the Force, falling somewhere in the middle. That means Luthen in "Star Wars" could symbolize an essential component of overthrowing authoritarianism — resorting to violent means to achieve a more peaceful future.