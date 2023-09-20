Is The Witcher's Geralt Era Ending Soon? These Signs Point To Yes

Like plenty of popular fantasy stories, the "Witcher" series features a large cast of characters representing numerous disparate factions. At its center is protagonist Geralt of Rivia, the titular Witcher — a type of monster hunter — who essentially remains the single-most important character throughout every core work in the franchise. Moving forward, however, it seems like this is going to change.

Already, the end of the Geralt era is just about a sure thing for the "Witcher" video game series. Adam Kiciński, the CEO of "Witcher" video game development company CD Projekt Red, essentially confirmed this to be the case in a March 2020 interview with Eurogamer Poland. While the company is currently working on a "Witcher" sequel, he revealed that it won't be titled "The Witcher 4," implying that Geralt's story from the prior three games is over and a new character is primed to take the spotlight. This tracks with the multiple endings of the "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," each of which effectively concludes Geralt's storyline.

The timing of this new direction for the "Witcher" video games just so happens to coincide with Henry Cavill's departure from the "Witcher" TV series, suggesting that the franchise as a whole may be ready to distance itself somewhat from the notion that Geralt must be its star.