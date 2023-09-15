The Ending Of Harley Quinn Season 4 Explained

When Season 4 of "Harley Quinn" begins, Harley and Ivy are still dating but working on opposite sides of the law. Lex Luthor (Giancarlo Esposito) appoints Ivy CEO of the Legion of Doom (aka the LOD), but she quickly discovers it's not all it's cracked up to be. Her employees don't take her seriously, while Lex tries to undermine her, and he is still technically running the company from his private retreat on the moon. Still, Ivy can't help but admire Talia al Ghul (Aline Elasmar) from the Evil Women in Business Collective (aka the EWBC ... there are lots of acronyms in this show). Soon Ivy starts to get a little too comfortable in her CEO chair, and she cares more about getting media attention than listening to Harley or her young female employees.

Meanwhile, Harley is training to be a hero, but the Bat Family needs to constantly remind Harley, "No killing!" Harley hates that the Bat Family is constantly accusing her girlfriend of being behind all the evil plans the Bat Family is trying to stop. Still, she starts to wonder if maybe they're right and that Ivy simply isn't telling her because she feels her job is more important.

Near the end of the season, a trip to the future forces Harley and Ivy to re-evaluate their priorities, and the couple needs to work together to escape the dystopian future and return to the present. Along the way, they realize that maybe they were letting their jobs get between them as a couple.