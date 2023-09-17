Friends Without A Laugh Track Confirms A Terrifying Truth About Ross

If there's a show that was made to accompany a laugh track, it's "Friends."

One of the most popular and beloved sitcoms of all time, "Friends" is arguably the benchmark that contemporary sitcoms try to live up to. Despite wrapping up in 2004, "Friends" continues to be a key part of our popular culture, still mentioned in casual conversation to this day. That shouldn't be surprising considering the ensemble sitcom received over 60 Emmy nominations and pretty much dominated the airwaves since its 1994 debut.

What made "Friends" so special was its infectious, diverse, and charismatic ensemble of characters. It would be sacrilegious to say that "Friends" wasn't perfectly cast seeing as each actor effortlessly slipped into their character's quirky shoes. While the entire "Friends" roster is considered iconic and essential, it's difficult to argue against the powerful and raw energy that David Schwimmer brought to the character of Ross. Intelligent and occasionally kind-hearted, Ross has frequently emerged as one of the most deranged members of the crew, finding himself in chaotic situations because of his strange responses and mannerisms.

And while there's a still charm to his antics, his well-intentioned attitude melts away when you take away the show's laugh track. Over on TikTok and YouTube, fans are removing the laugh track from key scenes involving Ross, which reveal the character to be, well, straight-up creepy and gross. Consider this clip, posted by TikTok user ruiningmedia, where Ross attempts to flirt with a pizza delivery woman. By removing the laugh track, a greater emphasis is put on just how awkward and creepy the character is, telling the woman strange, inappropriate comments. With a laugh track, Ross is just a bumbling buffoon with just the right amount of charm. Without a laugh track, the "Friends" character is a walking red flag.