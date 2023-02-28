Ross Geller Is The Best Friends Character, And It's Time We All Admit It (Even If You Hate Him)

Enough is enough. It's time to call off everyone's "Ross sucks" takes.

That doesn't mean Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) is some paragon of virtue. Some of his storylines, along with a number of the show's quotes, have definitely aged poorly. However, it's silly to argue that he's the most annoying figure to ever appear on "Friends" — especially not when characters like Eddie Menuek (Adam Goldberg) exist. Even putting aside that Ross, for all his issues, makes well-meaning and genuine attempts at being a good brother, father, boyfriend, and friend, anti-Ross narratives ignore the fact that Ross' flaws are what makes him interesting. He's a fully fleshed out fictional character, with more facets than the others around him, and while he very often falls short in his quest to be a good person ... well, haven't we all?

There's one more crucial point to be had here — Ross Geller is funny. Rib-achingly funny. And in a situation comedy, funny is the most important thing to be more often than not. In fact, between his relatable flailing, memorable quotes, and his status as the central figure in the show's narrative, the fact is that Ross Geller, like him or not, is the single best character on "Friends," and it's time we stopped making excuses and all recognized him as such.