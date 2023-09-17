Actors Who Were Almost Cast In Quentin Tarantino Movies

Many A-list actors see the opportunity to work with prestige directors like Martin Scorsese or Paul Thomas Anderson as both an honor and a privilege. However, a lot of pressure comes with the opportunity to act under the direction of Quentin Tarantino, considering the director's commitment to only directing 10 films. Pre-production had already commenced on his tenth film, prior to the start of the 2023 Writers' Guild of America and Screen Actors' Guild strikes.

One can hardly even imagine some of the iconic roles from Tarantino's movies, like Jules from "Pulp Fiction" or Django from "Django Unchained," played by any actors other than the ones who were finally cast. Nevertheless, the casting process for Tarantino's films becomes a rigorous effort, and despite the input of movie studios and producers, Tarantino always gets the final say.

Even though Tarantino often works with the same actors on numerous projects, including Samuel L. Jackson, Harvey Keitel, and Uma Thurman, plenty of A-list actors sadly missed out on opportunities to act in one of his films. Although there's still time for them to appear in the director's final film, these 12 actors failed to earn iconic roles throughout Tarantino's filmography thus far.