The Meaning Behind Spider-Man's MCU Costumes, Explained

A Marvel Studios sequel just wouldn't be complete without a brand-new costume for its titular hero to wear. From the simple super soldier Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and his all-iron wardrobe, it seems compulsory that the Avengers and their collaborators never be caught repeating outfits.

The primary reason for these constant costume changes is, almost definitely, boosting toy sales. After all, the studio reportedly chose Iron Man as its flagship hero because it was determined that his armory would best translate into a bankable toy line — and when it came time for his billion-dollar threequel, the apparent need to sell action figures forced director Shane Black to rewrite the female villain as male.

As dystopian as these plastic constraints sound, it's possible for a particularly creative director to take advantage of the quasi-required costume changes to emphasize the story being told. And no Marvel director exemplifies this usually untapped potential more than Jon Watts, who collaborated with costume designers and concept artists to weave Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) journey into the threads of his many Spidey suits.