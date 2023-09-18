Ahsoka Fan Notices Something Disgusting About Her Ship That You Can't Unsee

Like any great "Star Wars" film or series, "Ahsoka" is full of technology that's simultaneously highly advanced and somewhat battered and lived-in. A particularly good example of this is Ahsoka Tano's (Rosario Dawson) iconic T-6 Jedi shuttle, which plays a major part in the show. Though far from the biggest and best ship in the franchise, it's a cozy and capable craft with a layout that makes it immediately recognizable. A key component of its design is its interior main hall, which features a cool dining table area that rises from the floor of the otherwise spacious and unfurnished room as needed. This means the characters can (and very much do) use the space as anything from a hangout space to a workout facility Huyang (David Tennant) and Ahsoka use to get Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) back in the Jedi training game.

Unfortunately, as comedian Sam Horwitz points out on Instagram, the rising dining table set up in the main hall does have a pretty big flaw: It doesn't seem particularly hygienic. "This is what I hate the most about the 'Ahsoka' series, "They have a table that straight up comes from the floor," the comedian said and pointed out why this is an issue by focusing on an Episode 3 training scene, which features the characters walking and training all over the table area — which, at this point, is lowered down and doubles as the floor. "Gross, look, [Sabine's] standing right in the middle — no regard for sanitation. Here they are fighting, getting their sweaty gross bodies all over [the table]. So sweaty."