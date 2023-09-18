Ahsoka Fan Notices Something Disgusting About Her Ship That You Can't Unsee
Like any great "Star Wars" film or series, "Ahsoka" is full of technology that's simultaneously highly advanced and somewhat battered and lived-in. A particularly good example of this is Ahsoka Tano's (Rosario Dawson) iconic T-6 Jedi shuttle, which plays a major part in the show. Though far from the biggest and best ship in the franchise, it's a cozy and capable craft with a layout that makes it immediately recognizable. A key component of its design is its interior main hall, which features a cool dining table area that rises from the floor of the otherwise spacious and unfurnished room as needed. This means the characters can (and very much do) use the space as anything from a hangout space to a workout facility Huyang (David Tennant) and Ahsoka use to get Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) back in the Jedi training game.
Unfortunately, as comedian Sam Horwitz points out on Instagram, the rising dining table set up in the main hall does have a pretty big flaw: It doesn't seem particularly hygienic. "This is what I hate the most about the 'Ahsoka' series, "They have a table that straight up comes from the floor," the comedian said and pointed out why this is an issue by focusing on an Episode 3 training scene, which features the characters walking and training all over the table area — which, at this point, is lowered down and doubles as the floor. "Gross, look, [Sabine's] standing right in the middle — no regard for sanitation. Here they are fighting, getting their sweaty gross bodies all over [the table]. So sweaty."
Star Wars has all sorts of sci-fi cleaning technology
It's easy to assume that the T-6 shuttle's rising table is hugely unhygienic since we don't see anyone cleaning it after it rises from its floor position. However, it's worth noting that the "Star Wars" franchise has enough sci-fi cleaning technology up its sleeve to handwave accusations of lacking hygiene, should the need arise. In fact, both canon "Star Wars" and the "Legends" wilderness have introduced multiple suitably advanced technologies to keep things more or less clean, so the fact that we don't see Ahsoka with a mop or a vacuum cleaner doesn't necessarily mean that the shuttle's multi-purpose surfaces are full of footprints and gunk. It's entirely possible that the shuttle is equipped with some type of thermo-static cleaner or the floor of the main hall may have self-cleaning properties, like some of the body gloves "Star Wars" characters tend to wear under their armor do. It's not out of the realm of possibility that the shuttle might even have a small cleaning droid aboard.
Then again, the show hasn't really addressed the subject in any way, so until the way the rising table set is or isn't cleaned before use is addressed in-universe, Horwitz's reaction is perfectly understandable. Fortunately, he even provides a potential solution to the predicament, assuming that the table isn't cleaned in some unseen sci-fi fashion. "Come on, you don't need the Force," the comedian addressed Sabine as the Mandalorian sits at the table and attempts to telekinetically move a cup. "You need some Clorox cleaning wipes."