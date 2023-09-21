Loki Season 1's Alligator Loki Was Almost 'Too Cute' - Here's Why They Changed It

There are lots of "Loki" Season 1 scenes that could act as the exact moment a viewer realizes that this is not your average Marvel Cinematic Universe show. Some could point to the series premiere, which reveals that this incarnation of the titular protagonist (Tom Hiddleston) is the variant we see escaping custody in "Avengers: Endgame." For others, the big "Loki" moment could be the scene in which Loki variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) arrives on the scene, or perhaps the one where the main Loki realizes what monumental forces he's dealing with when he finds several defunct Infinity Stones in a random Time Variance Authority drawer. However, even the viewers who manage to make it through these scenes (and many others like them) unaffected will quite possibly do a double take by the time they get to the end of Episode 4 and the show's one true scaly king, Alligator Loki, arrives.

As you might expect, a lot of work went into the character. At one point, the people behind the show considered making him far cuter than he ended up being ... that is until they realized how hilarious the sheer absurdity of a small, realistic alligator in a Loki helmet was. "We had some early versions when we were doing visual effects that probably were a bit too cute, in the sense of it was a bit more like a cartoony kind of alligator," "Loki" director Kate Herron told Marvel.com. "But it just became funnier and funnier the more it looked like a real alligator that just happened to be wearing the horns. That was the sweet spot. Once we landed in that spot where it felt like a real alligator, but with a kind of slightly jaunty horns on, that's where we were like, 'Oh, there he is.'"