Saved By The Bell: Who Plays Violet & Which 'Rival' Show Did She Star On Later?

When it came to the "Saved by the Bell" gang, perhaps no character was more unlucky in love than Samuel "Screech" Powers (Dustin Diamond). Beyond his perpetual, hopeless crush on Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies), Screech had the odd fling, though not nearly as many as his heartthrob buddies A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) and Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). In Seasons 2 and 3, however, Screech gets a girlfriend named Violet Bickerstaff, played by Tori Spelling.

Violet is just as dorky as Screech, and her signature look includes a thick pair of glasses and two braided pigtails that hang over her shoulders. In her Season 2 debut, Violet is dating another dweeb, Maxwell Nerdstrom (Jeff Asch), but she dumps him soon after. In "Glee Club," Screech and Violet – now a couple – have dinner with her parents, who don't approve of her new beau. However, after Screech helps Violet overcome her stage fright at the glee club performance, her parents change their tune. Like many of the relationships on "Saved by the Bell," Screech and Violet never officially break up, but after the Season 3 episode "Check Your Mate," Violet is never seen again.

In retrospect, Spelling's sudden departure isn't too surprising. Her career was just beginning to take off, and she had bigger fish to fry on another high school series: "Beverly Hills, 90210."