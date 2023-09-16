Saved By The Bell: Who Plays Violet & Which 'Rival' Show Did She Star On Later?
When it came to the "Saved by the Bell" gang, perhaps no character was more unlucky in love than Samuel "Screech" Powers (Dustin Diamond). Beyond his perpetual, hopeless crush on Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies), Screech had the odd fling, though not nearly as many as his heartthrob buddies A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) and Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). In Seasons 2 and 3, however, Screech gets a girlfriend named Violet Bickerstaff, played by Tori Spelling.
Violet is just as dorky as Screech, and her signature look includes a thick pair of glasses and two braided pigtails that hang over her shoulders. In her Season 2 debut, Violet is dating another dweeb, Maxwell Nerdstrom (Jeff Asch), but she dumps him soon after. In "Glee Club," Screech and Violet – now a couple – have dinner with her parents, who don't approve of her new beau. However, after Screech helps Violet overcome her stage fright at the glee club performance, her parents change their tune. Like many of the relationships on "Saved by the Bell," Screech and Violet never officially break up, but after the Season 3 episode "Check Your Mate," Violet is never seen again.
In retrospect, Spelling's sudden departure isn't too surprising. Her career was just beginning to take off, and she had bigger fish to fry on another high school series: "Beverly Hills, 90210."
Tori Spelling graduated from misfit to Miss Popular
Tori Spelling first appeared on "Saved by the Bell" in 1990, the same year that she made her debut as Donna Martin on "Beverly Hills, 90210." There was certainly overlap between the two shows, which focused on the day-to-day lives of Southern California teens.
You can't blame Spelling for jumping ship to "Beverly Hills, 90210." The hour-long teen drama was more substantive than its 30-minute sitcom counterpart, and as one of the main characters, Spelling had more room to shine. She also had one foot in the door, as her father, Aaron Spelling, was the show's executive producer. Still, the younger Spelling didn't want to get the part based on nepotism alone, and she auditioned under a different name. The actress later conceded that her nepo baby bonafides had given her a leg up. "I went in under a different name, then I got the part of Donna — which I'm sure had something to do with my dad," she told Entertainment Weekly the year the show ended in 2000.
Even after her 10-year run as Donna Martin, Spelling never forgot her "Saved by the Bell" roots. When Diamond died in 2021, Spelling left a moving tribute.
"My 1st onscreen love Dustin Diamond got his Angel wings today," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Before there was David and Donna there was Screech and Violet. Dustin was my first on-screen kiss. He welcomed me with open arms onto the set of 'Saved By the Bell.' As one can imagine, being the newbie on a hit show was overwhelming for a 14-year-old girl."