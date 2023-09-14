Aquaman 2 Showed Arthur's New Blue Suit In Action - Here's What It Can Really Do

The inaugural trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has reached the internet, and it's safe to say the movie looks like a worthy successor to its 2018 predecessor. Jason Momoa is back as the titular aquatic Justice League member, leading the charge in a battle against a significantly more powerful and dangerous Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who seeks revenge for the death of his father. Due to the horrors of the mysterious black trident Manta wields, Aquaman is in for the fight of his life — one he's wearing some new threads for.

During the "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" trailer, we get a brief glimpse at Arthur Curry's new purple and blue stealth suit. We see him sneaking around on land while wearing it, using its cloaking ability to make himself invisible as he attempts to free Orm (Patrick Wilson) from his imprisonment. While this may seem like a Hollywood creation, it actually has ties to DC Comics history. The 1986 "Aquaman" miniseries puts a blue stealth suit on the title hero that makes it easier for him to swim about the ocean without being detected. Ultimately, the suit doesn't last too long, though it does briefly reemerge in "Aquaman: Deep Dives."

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" director James Wan has even discussed the stealth suit, explaining its creation and how it works in the DC film universe.