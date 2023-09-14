Aquaman 2 Showed Arthur's New Blue Suit In Action - Here's What It Can Really Do
The inaugural trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has reached the internet, and it's safe to say the movie looks like a worthy successor to its 2018 predecessor. Jason Momoa is back as the titular aquatic Justice League member, leading the charge in a battle against a significantly more powerful and dangerous Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who seeks revenge for the death of his father. Due to the horrors of the mysterious black trident Manta wields, Aquaman is in for the fight of his life — one he's wearing some new threads for.
During the "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" trailer, we get a brief glimpse at Arthur Curry's new purple and blue stealth suit. We see him sneaking around on land while wearing it, using its cloaking ability to make himself invisible as he attempts to free Orm (Patrick Wilson) from his imprisonment. While this may seem like a Hollywood creation, it actually has ties to DC Comics history. The 1986 "Aquaman" miniseries puts a blue stealth suit on the title hero that makes it easier for him to swim about the ocean without being detected. Ultimately, the suit doesn't last too long, though it does briefly reemerge in "Aquaman: Deep Dives."
"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" director James Wan has even discussed the stealth suit, explaining its creation and how it works in the DC film universe.
James Wan says the stealth suit takes inspiration from two sources
Even though Aquaman is sporting a new look in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," it's more than likely that his stealth suit isn't his main outfit in the feature. There are more shots in the film's trailer of his iconic gold and green suit than his purple and blue one, which makes a lot of sense. The gold and green is Aquaman's premier look, so of course he's wearing it in his second theatrical solo outing. At the same time, just because the stealth suit is probably not the main suit doesn't mean that the folks behind it didn't put some solid effort into creating it.
In September 2021, as "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" was just getting the ball rolling production-wise, director James Wan took to Instagram to share images of Arthur's two costumes in the film. Speaking on the stealth suit, Wan explained that the thinking was to base the Atlantean technology used to create it on the camouflaging ability of cephalopods. He also noted that he and writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick were very much inspired by the aforementioned stealth suit from DC Comics when putting it together.
We'll be able to see Aquaman's stealth suit in action and a whole lot more when "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" arrives in theaters on December 20, 2023.