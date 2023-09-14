Why Aquaman's Dad Looks So Familiar In The Lost Kingdom

It's been a long, long time coming, but the second chapter of the "Aquaman" franchise is soon to hit theaters the world over. And if the recently released trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is any indication, the new film will be a super-powered thrill ride of the first order as Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and his underwater allies attempt to stave off their fiercest enemy yet. Curry is, of course, aided in his endeavors by a handful of mortals who also happen to know his secret identity as the king of Atlantis. One of those mortals is his lighthouse-dwelling dad Thomas Curry.

That role was originated by New Zealand native Temuera Morrison in 2018's "Aquaman." Per his brief appearance in "The Lost Kingdom" trailer, Morrison's character will be as stoically quippy as ever in the sequel. Odds are you recognized the distinctive actor when he made his first appearance in "Aquaman," though you may have stumbled in placing exactly from where. As it happens, Morrison has been a supporting player regular in Hollywood for years now, with his credits even including a regular role in a certain galaxy far, far away. Here's where you've likely seen the actor who plays Aquaman's dad before.