Harry Potter Theory Makes Voldemort's Endgame Way More Disturbing

This plan is extraordinarily gross and also fascinating, but according to other Redditors, there's one big issue. That appearance-changing potion, the Polyjuice Potion, allows the drinker to transform themselves into someone else's likeness, but that someone else probably has to be alive, as u/OSCgal wrote: "Yeah, I got the idea that Polyjuice requires a living subject." u/mitchsix, the original poster thought this would make the entire thing even darker, though, writing, "That would make this even darker... if he kept poor Harry alive... but Hermoine, Ron and [Dumbledore] would notice somethings up pretty quick."

As Redditors pointed out, this kind of thing did happen in "Harry Potter," and even specifically in "Goblet of Fire," where Death Eater Bartemius Crouch Jr. (David Tennant) spent an entire school year pretending to be Auror and Hogwarts professor Mad-Eye Moody (Brendan Gleeson). Mad-Eye was trapped in a magical trunk, which allowed the junior Crouch to steal hair from him for the potion all year, so this also screws up the theory, as u/StreetlampEsq noted: "I always imagined polyjuice turns you into what they looked like when the hair was grown, otherwise fake moody wouldve looked more and more f**ked up as prisoner moody became emaciated and suffered the other deteriorations of being locked in a trunk for months on end."

Ultimately, Harry would need to be alive for this plan to work. u/OSCgal wrote, "Thing is, as far as we've seen, Polyjuice turns you into a person as they now are, not just their biology and genetics. Like, you get all the scars and injuries the subject may have. So it would follow that if you took hair from a corpse, it would turn you into a corpse."