Ahsoka's Marrok Reveal Was A 'Rip-Off' Says Star Wars Director

"Ahsoka" being inspired by an Akira Kurosawa movie is far from the first time the "Star Wars" franchise has made reference to the Japanese filmmaker's filmography. In the same IGN interview, Peter Ramsey noted that Dave Filoni, who has created various "Star Wars" projects dating all the way back to "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," draws heavy inspiration from Kurosawa. "Kurosawa's a huge touchstone for both of us, and the whole samurai mystic and a lot of that, which obviously, it's right there in the episode," Ramsey said of Filoni. "It's in his episodes too. It's in his stuff. He had a feeling in mind for it all along."

Even George Lucas, the original creator of "Star Wars" himself, is a major fan of Kurosawa's works, including one in particular. In an interview with The Criterion Collection, Lucas revealed that the characters of C3PO and R2D2 were partially inspired by the premise of Kurosawa's 1958 film "The Hidden Fortress." "I decided that would be a nice way to tell the 'Star Wars' story which is to take the lowliest characters, as Kurosawa did, and tell the story from their point of view," the creative explained. "In 'Star Wars” case, it is the two droids and that was the strongest influence, actually."