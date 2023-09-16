Yellowstone: This Cast Demand Enraged Tyler Sheridan & Made HBO Drop The Show

These days, Taylor Sheridan is one of the pre-eminent creative minds in all of Hollywood, seemingly able to conjure ideas for hit television shows in his sleep. His first small screen hit was, of course, Paramount Network's beloved Western saga "Yellowstone." The series debuted in 2018 with screen legend Kevin Costner headlining the cast, and has remained a ratings juggernaut for Paramount ever since. It seems, however, the series almost debuted with another screen icon in the lead, and on another network entirely.

That network was reportedly HBO, whom Sheridan pitched the idea for "Yellowstone" to some years back. As the story goes, HBO was initially very interested in Sheridan's "'The Godfather' in Montana" concept, assuming he could land a major star to play the role of overbearing patriarch John Dutton. Specifically, Sheridan claims HBO said if he landed Robert Redford, then "Yellowstone" would get a quick green light. That seemingly savvy casting note would come to enrage Sheridan, however, not because he couldn't land the legendary actor, but because he actually did.

Sheridan candidly recounted that story to The Hollywood Reporter during a recent interview, telling the publication he quickly set off to Park City, Utah and succeeded in convincing Redford to play the part. But according to Sheridan, when he reported the good news, his HBO bosses infuriatingly told him they meant to cast "a Robert Redford type," and not the star himself. Things understandably degraded from that point on, with HBO eventually killing the project altogether.