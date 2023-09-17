Why Was The Girl With The Pearl Earring Considered Obscene?

Few painters in history are revered quite as universally as Dutch master Johannes Vermeer. Renowned for his uncanny mastery of natural light and his reported use of a camera obscura, the artist is often mentioned these days in the company of Rembrandt and other 17th Century stalwarts of the Dutch Golden Age. But during his life, he was but a moderately successful, if well-respected, painter who produced a relatively small body of work. Today, only about 36 of Vermeer's works are accounted for in the entire world. And yes, one of them is indeed the iconic painting "Girl with a Pearl Earring."

The stunning oil on canvas is believed to have been commissioned sometime around 1665, and depicts an anonymous woman wearing an opulent headdress as well as a single pearl earring in her left ear. Though there's little to be found offensive in the painting by modern standards, the work — compared by some in the art world to Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" — was apparently once deemed obscene by art patrons, in part because the woman is depicted with a longing sort of gaze and her mouth partially agape.

That last fact might've been seen as legitimately scandalous in a more buttoned-up 17th century cultural landscape and was likely even viewed by certain onlookers as sexually explicit. It also pit Vermeer's masterpiece in direct opposition to the devilishly tight-lipped "Mona Lisa." Even as times have obviously changed, the element of historical shock value continues to deepen the overall mystique surrounding "Girl with a Pearl Earring."