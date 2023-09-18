Zack Snyder's Answer To Marvel's Thanos Was NOT Darkseid - Here's Why

A portion of the DC fanbase will always pine for what could've been had Zack Snyder been allowed to bring his full "Justice League" vision to fruition. Viewers got a glimpse when his director's cut of "Justice League" was released, as it would've set up Darkseid (Ray Porter) to play a significant role in the franchise going forward, leading to an apocalyptic world where heroes and villains must band together to set things right. It'd be easy to assume Darkseid was established to be the big bad, effectively functioning as the Thanos (Josh Brolin) of the DC Extended Universe, but another villain was planned to be pulling all the strings.

Jay Oliva has worked on many DC projects, including directing the animated "Flashpoint Paradox" movie. He worked on the live-action "Flash" film for years, seeing many directors come and go. He revealed to Inverse how the plan was for Snyder to make a series of interconnected movies bringing together the Justice League with a clear reset in mind. Oliva said, "Originally, there was supposed to be just Zack's five films and one side movie, which ended up being Suicide Squad." However, after "Man of Steel," DC wanted to pursue a cinematic universe, which would've resulted in a Flash villain being the endgame.

Oliva continued, "Rick [Famuyiwa's Flash] movie was laying the groundwork for Zoom as the big baddy of the DC universe." Professor Zoom, a.k.a. Reverse-Flash, a.k.a. Eobard Thawne, is a long-time Flash villain, and he would've been the true "Thanos" of the DCEU with his schemes resulting in the franchise's reboot.