How Deadpool 2 Became One Of Aubrey Plaza's Most Painful Failures

Aubrey Plaza might be on course to mess around in "Agatha Harkness: Darkhold Diaries," but it isn't her first time dabbling in the stupendous and expansive world of the Marvel universe. Back in 2017, Plaza caused chaos in the FX series "Legion" as The Shadow King and was a force to be reckoned with. Around the same time, there was another corner of the comic book world she had her eye on but unfortunately didn't get the chance to play around in. It involved sharing the screen with the Merc with a Mouth, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), in his sweary sequel, "Deadpool 2."

As revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan, Plaza attempted to take on the role of Domino, the ludicrously lucky assassin and X-Force member, who ended up being played by Zazie Beetz. "There are a lot of roles that I really wanted that I didn't get, but everything happens for a reason ... The one that sticks out to me for some reason, I think it was 'Deadpool 2,'" she explained. "I had just come off a plane, and I think I was shooting 'Legion' at the time." Had things gone to plan, it would've been Plaza's second stint in the world of mutants after the TV show, which focuses on Charles Xavier's son. Plaza admitted she wasn't in the right zone at the right time for the potential gig.