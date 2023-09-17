Timothée Chalamet Becomes Batman Beyond In Fantastic Art - But There's A Problem

Despite dominating Saturday morning cartoons in the late '90s and early 2000s, "Batman Beyond" missed out on the explosion of the theatrical superhero, with Terry McGinnis seemingly locked away in Neo-Gotham. While some hope DC will capitalize on the success of films like "TMNT: Mutant Mayhem" or "Spider-Verse," giving "Batman Beyond" an animated movie, the studio has more or less left audiences imagining what could have been.

Fortunately, that's exactly what artist SPDRMNKYXXIII did, taking to Instagram to post fan art of Timothée Chalamet as the futuristic Batman. Although fans usually tie Chalamet's name to Robin, the image showcases what "Batman Beyond" could be on the big screen. Even Neo-Gotham comes to life behind Chalamet, accenting the costume with even more menacing red. However, as good as the art is, it doesn't take Terry McGinnis' heritage into account.

Chronologically wrapping up DC's legendary animated universe that began with "Batman: The Animated Series," "Batman Beyond" put a futuristic spin on the beloved Caped Crusader, passing the mantle to a teenager, with an elderly Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) serving as his mentor. The show quickly gained a devoted following, and fans would love to see a big screen debut, but Chalamet as Terry McGinnis resurfaces a longstanding problem within Hollywood and erases the character's Asian heritage.