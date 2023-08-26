Harry Potter: Who Becomes Headmaster Of Hogwarts After Dumbledore & Snape?

It's a tricky job, being headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. At any given time, you've got a bunch of young magical minds to mold and shape so that future generations know their Disarming Spells from their Summoning Charms. Also, this is an incredibly dangerous school, so you might deal with any number of intrusions throughout the school year, like a potentially deadly magical tournament, interference from the Ministry of Magic, a serial killer on the loose, a bunch of joy-sucking dementors floating around, a basilisk living in the pipes... or you could agree to let the school house the Philosopher's Stone, which grants eternal life.

All of this is to say that running Hogwarts isn't exactly an easy gig, and as such, it can only fall to the best and the brightest. When readers and audiences first travel to Hogwarts with young Harry Potter — played on screen by Daniel Radcliffe — he's introduced to the wise, eccentric, and friendly Albus Dumbledore (played by Richard Harris and then Michael Gambon after the former's death), the school's current headmaster. Dumbledore, after his death, is followed by Severus Snape (Alan Rickman), the guy who killed him — and after Snape leaves the school under duress, the job finally falls to Minerva McGonagall (Maggie Smith), Dumbledore's long-time right-hand woman.