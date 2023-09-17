Blue Bloods Cast Stephanie Andujar As Bad Girl Molly Chavez - Where Is She Now?

Criminals on "Blue Bloods" are usually forgotten quickly, though some do tend to return to the scene of the crime, like Molly Chavez. Stephanie Andujar, best known for "Marjorie Prime" and "Orange is the New Black," debuted in Season 8, Episode 20 ("Your Six"), playing the girlfriend of an escaped cop killer. During their search, Chavez almost killed Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and several cops with a door rigged to explode, though she was eventually arrested after her partner was shot for drawing his weapon.

Chavez returned in Season 9, Episode 9 ("Handcuffs"), having just finished a nine-month prison stint. Claiming to have changed her ways, she asks Danny for help with her brother, Romeo (Tyler Dean Flores), who joined a gang and, when approached, is caught with a pistol linked to several gang-related initiation murders. After clearing her brother of any killer connection to the firearm, Molly and Danny, despite their differences, share an alluring moment, hinting at more interactions in the future.

After playing Molly Chavez, Andujar has remained active, headlining a one-woman sketch comedy series, portraying several personas based on people she has encountered. She also produces "StephA: One Woman Show" with her family through Andujar Productions, which was started in 2016, and since then, they have released over 30 episodes throughout five seasons on YouTube. And even though the final fate of Molly Chavez and Andujar's future with "Blue Bloods" may be unknown, some might be surprised to learn how the actor's initial performance impacted her character's comeback.