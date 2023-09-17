Star Trek: Are Remans Related To Romulans & Vulcans?
Writer John Logan was the one who came up with the idea for the Remans, who were first introduced in the 2002 feature film "Star Trek: Nemesis" as a new, terrifying alien species that had sinister similarities to the vampire aesthetic witnessed in the silent film "Nosferatu." But they also have been known to exhibit features that may have certain fans wondering if they share any relation to Romulans or Vulcans.
Despite the compelling evidence, outside of the tenth "Star Trek" feature, the Remans haven't gotten much attention from the franchise, which means there hasn't been a chance for any kind of verification within the movies or shows that they share any connection. It is still yet to be definitively proven if they are related, and it seems that it's presumably wise to designate them as their own species until that changes. But what is clear and most likely shocking for some is how "Star Trek" fans feel about the Remans.
It's widely known that Romulans descended from an ancient Vulcan lineage, and many people probably believe that since Remans share similar traits with both, there is enough to prove the link between them exists. The fact that the Romulans and their enslaved workforce, the Remans, share planets in the same system and have a lot of history together does speak to the possibility they might be the same species. The radical difference in appearance could easily result from a drastic evolutionary change, possibly due to working in harsh mining conditions with no sunlight. And while many species have telepathic abilities, Remans have a lot in common with Vulcans.
That said, fans aren't so sure they like the Remans the way they are.
Fans feel Star Trek should reboot the Remans
There are people who believe the Remans got a raw deal upon entering the "Star Trek" franchise, and it isn't just because the film they made their debut in has a terrible rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The lack of screen time the extraterrestrial race has experienced doesn't bother a number of fans, but several have made it clear there were a few reasons the vampire-looking aliens didn't work.
Some took issue with their lineage, like u/Omaestre, who posted on Reddit, "I don't mind the Remans being written away, it was a bad idea. It is already a stretch that there should be any evolutionary difference between Romulans and Vulcans, Remans are just silly in that context." Others thought they were an unnecessary addition.
But there are those who would be up for seeing the Remans get another chance, as long as they take a different approach, such as u/jimthewanderer, who wrote, "If Nemesis was done again, then it would be beneficial to incorporate a discussion of how the enslavement of the Remans is seen through the lens of our protagonists culture, and what action they feel is appropriate." Some favored the return of the Remans without the 2002 feature, like u/Omegaville, who wrote, "Would rather see Nemesis thrown out and the Remans restarted with less grotesque visages (and personalities)."
There is no denying that support exists for a Reman revival, and it will be exciting to see how they're depicted in future "Star Trek" movies or shows.