Star Trek: Are Remans Related To Romulans & Vulcans?

Writer John Logan was the one who came up with the idea for the Remans, who were first introduced in the 2002 feature film "Star Trek: Nemesis" as a new, terrifying alien species that had sinister similarities to the vampire aesthetic witnessed in the silent film "Nosferatu." But they also have been known to exhibit features that may have certain fans wondering if they share any relation to Romulans or Vulcans.

Despite the compelling evidence, outside of the tenth "Star Trek" feature, the Remans haven't gotten much attention from the franchise, which means there hasn't been a chance for any kind of verification within the movies or shows that they share any connection. It is still yet to be definitively proven if they are related, and it seems that it's presumably wise to designate them as their own species until that changes. But what is clear and most likely shocking for some is how "Star Trek" fans feel about the Remans.

It's widely known that Romulans descended from an ancient Vulcan lineage, and many people probably believe that since Remans share similar traits with both, there is enough to prove the link between them exists. The fact that the Romulans and their enslaved workforce, the Remans, share planets in the same system and have a lot of history together does speak to the possibility they might be the same species. The radical difference in appearance could easily result from a drastic evolutionary change, possibly due to working in harsh mining conditions with no sunlight. And while many species have telepathic abilities, Remans have a lot in common with Vulcans.

That said, fans aren't so sure they like the Remans the way they are.