Star Wars Theory: We May Already Know How Thrawn Will Die On Ahsoka

What makes Thrawn's death in the novels compelling is not that he is taken out by the end of the trilogy — he is the villain, after all. It's that his cruelty and nefarious behavior cause him to make an enemy of one of his allies. Rukh uses Thrawn's own knife as a weapon against him in response to the Empire's enslavement of his people and the continued destruction of his homeworld.

If series creator Dave FIloni wants to follow in the footsteps of the trilogy that chronicles the Thrawn campaign, then he would need to lean on the idea that Thrawn will be betrayed by someone intimately close to him. Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) is the most obvious choice since he's the one doing the Grand Admiral's bidding across the galaxy, but he could turn against Thrawn if the Grand Admiral eventually starts pushing the boundaries of his moral code.

The other obvious choice to take out Thrawn is Skoll's apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). While Skoll is a former Jedi Knight and could be swayed by his teachings the way Darth Vader is in the end, Hati is more unstable and could end up betraying everyone in the pursuit of her own nefarious ends. Don't be surprised if she takes out Skoll and Thrawn in one swift move.