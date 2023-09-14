Wilderness Review: Better Off Staying Home

Prime Video's "Wilderness" looks like a fantastic show: It has famous actress Jenna Coleman — a "Doctor Who" companion! — in the lead role, well-known actor Oliver Jackson Cohen as her adoring husband, and expensive and lovely locations from New York City to the American West for the pair to perform in. Yet the reality is very different. This show is a slog from start to finish, and I keep coming back to the question of who this show is for and what they must have gone through to make it appealing to them.

"Wilderness" is the story of Olivia "Liv" Taylor (Coleman), a journalist from Wales who, when we meet her, can't work because she's agreed to move to New York City so her husband Will (Jackson-Cohen), whom she just married, can accept a promotion. Liv is left to her own devices while her husband goes to work. Then one day soon after they move, when her husband is showering, she sees evidence of an affair on his phone. She immediately calls him on it, and the fight they have ruins Christmas dinner.

Liv is especially damaged by this revelation because cheating is what ruined her parents' marriage. Still, she takes him back when he assures her it was only the one time and it won't happen again — and he buys plane tickets for a trip across the United States. But then she finds emails that indicate he's regularly sleeping with someone else on his laptop. She follows the woman; running after her in the park, going to the same nightclub, tracing her steps to the gym, and finally, beating her to her husband's room at the hotel where he works.

She doesn't say anything about the affair to Will, though, and goes on the vacation with him as if everything is fine. She has the outlines of a plan that involves killing him, although she isn't sure how she's going to do it. Then in Yosemite, they meet Cara (Ashley Benson) and Garth (Eric Balfour) on the same trail. Cara just happens to be the woman that Will is sleeping with, and even though Liv feigns ignorance, her interest is piqued. What follows could be described as an increasingly serious game where, eventually, the winner takes all the cards.