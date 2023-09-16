The X-Files' David Duchovny Has An 'Alien Perverts' Theory You Won't Believe
Beginning in 1993, David Duchovny's FBI Special Agent Fox Mulder made no secret of being a believer in the supernatural phenomena in "The X-Files" TV series and movies, especially when it came to the existence of aliens. He was so convinced that he hung a poster in his office picturing a UFO that is accompanied by the phrase, "I Want To Believe," even though his FBI partner, Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), was skeptical.
As for Duchovny in real life, the actor seems to be having fun since claims of sightings of unidentified flying objects were seemingly legitimized in the ensuing years by reputable reports, like the mind-blowing "60 Minutes" UFO segment in May 2021. On top of that, a Congressional hearing in July 2023 had a former U.S. intelligence official-turned-whistleblower David Grusch testify to the existence of — as the government now dubs them — unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs for short.
Finally, as "The X-Files" has claimed from the beginning, "The Truth is Out There." But Duchovny's truth, at least in jest, may make some people a bit uncomfortable. In a viral TikTok clip from Duchovny's recent appearance with fellow actor Natalie Morales for an event to benefit the victims of the Maui wildfires, Duchovny framed alien visits to Earth as a metaphor stemming from the centuries-old "Ship of Fools" concept. In short, Duchovny said extraterrestrial beings who visit Earth are either dentists or perverts from the alien race.
Duchovny compares alien visits to 'Ship of Fools'
Alluding to his past work on "The X-Files," Natalie Morales asked David Duchovny if the aliens would be nicer to him if they arrive on Earth. In an elaborate answer, Duchovny theorized how alien visits are akin to the "Ship of Fools" concept. While admitting his knowledge of the idea may not be 100 percent accurate, Duchovny said, "Before they saw mental illness as something to care for or to mitigate in some humanitarian way, they would lock people up, as in prison or there is something they would do. They put them on a ship and they just send them out into the ocean. So, this is a 'Ship of Fools.' That's what it was called."
Validating his point, Duchovny added, "My theory about alien visitation is that they put all their dentists and perverts on a spaceship, and they're like, 'We hate our dentist and the people who stick their fingers up our a**es." The probing comment, of course, stems from claims from people who say they were abducted by aliens.
As such, Duchovny said those spaceships have been sent to the farthest reaches of the galaxy, where Earth just so happens to be located. "So, now, they're circling and they pick us up, and they drill our teeth and probe our a**es," Duchovny deadpanned, adding, "So, to answer your question, I think they'll be nice to me, yes."
Duchovny isn't the only person having a laugh at the expense of the burgeoning UFO-UAP craze. DC' responded to the Congressional UFO hearing by tweeting, "Reports are coming in that non-human biologics have been recovered from a crash site in Smallville, Kansas," in a tip of the cap to Superman.