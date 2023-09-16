The X-Files' David Duchovny Has An 'Alien Perverts' Theory You Won't Believe

Alluding to his past work on "The X-Files," Natalie Morales asked David Duchovny if the aliens would be nicer to him if they arrive on Earth. In an elaborate answer, Duchovny theorized how alien visits are akin to the "Ship of Fools" concept. While admitting his knowledge of the idea may not be 100 percent accurate, Duchovny said, "Before they saw mental illness as something to care for or to mitigate in some humanitarian way, they would lock people up, as in prison or there is something they would do. They put them on a ship and they just send them out into the ocean. So, this is a 'Ship of Fools.' That's what it was called."

Validating his point, Duchovny added, "My theory about alien visitation is that they put all their dentists and perverts on a spaceship, and they're like, 'We hate our dentist and the people who stick their fingers up our a**es." The probing comment, of course, stems from claims from people who say they were abducted by aliens.

As such, Duchovny said those spaceships have been sent to the farthest reaches of the galaxy, where Earth just so happens to be located. "So, now, they're circling and they pick us up, and they drill our teeth and probe our a**es," Duchovny deadpanned, adding, "So, to answer your question, I think they'll be nice to me, yes."

Duchovny isn't the only person having a laugh at the expense of the burgeoning UFO-UAP craze. DC' responded to the Congressional UFO hearing by tweeting, "Reports are coming in that non-human biologics have been recovered from a crash site in Smallville, Kansas," in a tip of the cap to Superman.