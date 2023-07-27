DC Comics Just Had The Best Response To The Congressional UFO Hearing

With climate degradation, increasing income inequality, and corporate malfeasance, would the general population really care if the confirmation of aliens were added to the mix?

People found themselves asking precisely that during recent congressional hearings about unidentified flying objects (or unidentified aerial phenomena as the United States government typically refers to them). A former Air Force intelligence officer testified about such events occurring that the U.S. government has been aware of and covered up for decades. He even went so far as to say the U.S. recovered non-human "biologics" from such crash sites.

Granted, any evidence wouldn't necessarily mean the existence of aliens. It could be aircraft U.S. officials simply can't identify. But most people on social media had fun ruminating on the possibility of aliens. Even the official DC Comics Twitter account got in on the fun by posting, "Reports are coming in that non-human biologics have been recovered from a crash site in Smallville, Kansas." This is a clear reference to the classic origin of Superman landing on Earth, and while plenty of people had their fun at the expense of the hearings, it'd likely be a different tune if definitive confirmation of aliens got out.