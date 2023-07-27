DC Comics Just Had The Best Response To The Congressional UFO Hearing
With climate degradation, increasing income inequality, and corporate malfeasance, would the general population really care if the confirmation of aliens were added to the mix?
People found themselves asking precisely that during recent congressional hearings about unidentified flying objects (or unidentified aerial phenomena as the United States government typically refers to them). A former Air Force intelligence officer testified about such events occurring that the U.S. government has been aware of and covered up for decades. He even went so far as to say the U.S. recovered non-human "biologics" from such crash sites.
Granted, any evidence wouldn't necessarily mean the existence of aliens. It could be aircraft U.S. officials simply can't identify. But most people on social media had fun ruminating on the possibility of aliens. Even the official DC Comics Twitter account got in on the fun by posting, "Reports are coming in that non-human biologics have been recovered from a crash site in Smallville, Kansas." This is a clear reference to the classic origin of Superman landing on Earth, and while plenty of people had their fun at the expense of the hearings, it'd likely be a different tune if definitive confirmation of aliens got out.
The truth is out there...
As for why such congressional hearings have taken place, it appears to be a push for greater transparency from intelligence agencies regarding UAPs. NPR reported how Democratic Representative Robert Garcia stated, "We should encourage more reporting, not less, on UAPs. The more we understand, the safer we will be." The goal isn't necessarily to prove the existence of aliens but better understand the technology that could be out in the world, potentially from hostile powers.
Still, UFOs and aliens are synonymous for many people, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see jokes about the entire affair. This is the internet, after all, and many DC fans loved the jab. Many people posted photos and gifs of their favorite version of Superman. Others put some thought into the tweet and reached some terrifying conclusions, like @DJMartinez06, who wrote, "Isn't that the bad version of Superman that gets recovered by the government? Lol." This is a reference to Superman's storyline in "Flashpoint," where Superman is captured by U.S. authorities and kept in a top-secret facility, away from the sun, where he doesn't develop powers. He's not exactly a "bad" version (certainly not on the level of Earth-3's Ultraman), but he doesn't grow up with a sunny outlook on humanity.
In the event a non-human biologic indeed comes to Earth and can communicate with us, we can only hope it's more of the Superman variety than General Zod.