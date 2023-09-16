My 600-Lb Life: What Has Ashley Bernard Been Up To Since Season 8?

For over a decade, folks have appeared on TLC's uplifting series "My 600-Lb Life" in hopes of improving their overall health and losing weight in the healthiest and safest ways possible. Dr. Younan Nowzaradan sets them up with a proper dietary routine and, if possible, pencils them in for surgery to help them lose even more of the excess weight. One of the numerous individuals to seek out the aid of Dr. Now is Ashley Bernard, who appears on the surprisingly harrowing "My 600-Lb Life" during the program's eighth season, hopeful to turn her life around.

When the Carencro, Louisiana-born Bernard first enters Dr. Now's office, she weighs in at 637 pounds, and by the time her "My 600-Lb Life" tenure comes to a close, she manages to lose 135 pounds. As evidenced by her Facebook and Instagram pages, she has continued to keep up with her weight loss journey, pursued counseling to improve her mental health, and has elected to live life to the fullest. She seems much happier and more confident than she was before she first met with Dr. Now all those years ago.

In the wake of her "My 600-Lb Life" episode, it's good to see that Bernard is doing well, especially considering where she was before it.