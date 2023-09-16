My 600-Lb Life: What Has Ashley Bernard Been Up To Since Season 8?
For over a decade, folks have appeared on TLC's uplifting series "My 600-Lb Life" in hopes of improving their overall health and losing weight in the healthiest and safest ways possible. Dr. Younan Nowzaradan sets them up with a proper dietary routine and, if possible, pencils them in for surgery to help them lose even more of the excess weight. One of the numerous individuals to seek out the aid of Dr. Now is Ashley Bernard, who appears on the surprisingly harrowing "My 600-Lb Life" during the program's eighth season, hopeful to turn her life around.
When the Carencro, Louisiana-born Bernard first enters Dr. Now's office, she weighs in at 637 pounds, and by the time her "My 600-Lb Life" tenure comes to a close, she manages to lose 135 pounds. As evidenced by her Facebook and Instagram pages, she has continued to keep up with her weight loss journey, pursued counseling to improve her mental health, and has elected to live life to the fullest. She seems much happier and more confident than she was before she first met with Dr. Now all those years ago.
In the wake of her "My 600-Lb Life" episode, it's good to see that Bernard is doing well, especially considering where she was before it.
Bernard has gone through a lot over the years
According to Ashley Bernard herself, life before appearing on "My 600-Lb Life" was far from ideal. Her weight gain started after she was sexually assaulted at a young age. She used eating as a coping mechanism and a means of preventing her from going through such a traumatic experience again. As she came closer to and eventually passed the 600-pound mark, she became almost entirely dependent on her family members to live. "I'm forcing my family to do things for me even though I hate it," she said, highlighting that her daughter Aniya was especially helpful in this regard.
With her personal life in shambles and serious health problems on the horizon, Bernard then got into contact with Dr. Now. As we know, she shed over 100 pounds, but this didn't happen easily. Though she does well with her dieting and gets her weight down to roughly 468 pounds, a combination of stress and other health conditions leads her to regain 34 pounds. Thankfully for her, Bernard is able to get her weight loss back on track and even be approved for weight loss surgery, keeping herself on the road to a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life (via TLC UK on YouTube).
Losing weight hasn't been easy for Ashley Bernard, but through determination, dedication, and the help of friends, family, and Dr. Now, she's well on her way to reaching her weight loss goals.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).