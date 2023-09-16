Yellowstone: Taylor Sheridan Won't Kill Kevin Costner In A 'F*** You Car Crash'

After five years on the air, "Yellowstone," the rugged linchpin of the Paramount Network, is finally in its home stretch. Part 1 of Season 5 concluded on January 1, 2023, with Part 2 set to focus on the bitter, perhaps deadly war between rancher patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), his daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Jamie (Wes Bentley), the black sheep of the family.

Well, it's nearly in its home stretch, as Season 5 Part 2 remains in limbo. Originally scheduled for a Summer 2023 release, the final "Yellowstone" installment has been pushed back indefinitely. Around the time that rumblings of the show's end were surfacing, reports spread that Kevin Costner had decided to leave the show, a decision that was allegedly related to behind-the-scenes tensions.

Creator Taylor Sheridan never intended for John Dutton to be around for the end of the series — per The Hollywood Reporter, he pitched it as "'The Godfather' in Montana," and Vito Corleone doesn't exactly have a happy ending. However, Costner's dissatisfaction certainly colors the end of "Yellowstone." "I'm disappointed," Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter. "It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn't alter it, but it truncates it."

Sheridan remains tight-lipped over the much-anticipated conclusion, but he knows better than to get a dig in at Costner himself by killing off the senior Dutton in a watered-down fashion, such as a random car accident. "I don't do f***-you car crashes," Sheridan continued. "Whether [Dutton's fate] inflates [Costner's] ego or insults is collateral damage that I don't factor in with regard to storytelling."