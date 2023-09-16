Aquaman 2 Plot Details Reveal A Major Change To Arthur & Mera

Despite going through three rounds of reshoots in one year, the short teaser for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" shows that it offers plenty of superhero shenanigans, including making the Justice Leaguer's goofy seahorse trick look cool. But, with only a few months until its December release, there's still little to no information regarding the plot of the DC sequel. However, a new description finally sheds some light on "Aquaman 2," revealing that Arthur (Jason Momoa) and Mera's (Amber Heard) relationship has taken a few steps forward.

According to the YouTube description underneath the teaser, the "Aquaman" sequel features the return of many previous cast members. However, where things get interesting is with Mera, as the description reads, "Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne." This small reveal shows that in the time between movies, Arthur and Mera officially got married and had a kid.

Last we saw the couple, their relationship was just beginning, with the two sharing a kiss before the first movie's climactic battle. Clearly, some time has passed since those events, as they've developed their relationship considerably since then. However, exactly how much the relationship has progressed is still up in the air. "The Lost Kingdom" could mimic the real-time that has passed since "Aquaman" hit theaters, meaning it's been five years since Arthur became King of Atlantis, giving the couple plenty of time to settle down and start a family.