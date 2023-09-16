How Old Is Jasmine From Disney's Aladdin & Why Is Her Age Controversial Today?

It's well-worn territory on the internet to talk about how Disney princess movies haven't aged well. Many of the female characters lack agency and only seek to marry a man. Princess Jasmine from 1992's "Aladdin" bucks some of the more harmful trends, actually voicing her dissent to marrying young. However, there are still some dicey details about the character, especially when one asks, "How old is Jasmine from 'Aladdin?'"

Jasmine's age is never explicitly mentioned in the movie, but a webpage from Disney that's since been archived lists states how she must choose a husband before her 16th birthday, meaning she would be 15 for most of "Aladdin." This becomes a problem when most webpages list Aladdin's age as 18, meaning he's trying to get with a minor. Another problematic aspect comes toward the film's end when Jafar gains the Genie's powers and puts Jasmine in a scantily clad outfit. Not only that but Jasmine actually kisses Jafar to distract him, and he's much older than she is.

The live-action 2019 film tries to avoid this problem by aging up the actors. While their ages also aren't mentioned, Mena Massoud, who plays Aladdin, was 27 when the movie came out while Naomi Scott, the actress who plays Jasmine, was 26. With this, they could feasibly both be in their late teens or early 20s in that adaptation. But while trying to marry off a girl who's 15 or 16 may be frowned upon in the West, there are plenty of cultures where it's more readily accepted.