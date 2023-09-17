Harry Potter: Hermione Was Almost Put In A Different Hogwarts House - Here's Why

Fans of Harry Potter are familiar with the fact that when you arrive at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry at the tender age of eleven, you're sorted into one of four Houses. After the Sorting Hat has its say and announces your placement to the entire school, it's set in stone; you live with other members of your house and learn magic with them, though some of the classes mix various houses together. The categories are, honestly, pretty binary. If you're a Gryffindor, you're brave; Ravenclaws are smart; Slytherins are cunning; Hufflepuffs are, uh, hard-working or something like that. (It's not particularly clear.)

In any case, Harry Potter and his best friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger (played on-screen by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson) all get sorted Into Gryffindor, which works out nicely for everybody ... but Hermione, an uncommonly smart witch, definitely wouldn't have been out of place in Ravenclaw. It's so obvious, in fact, that in the fifth book, "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," Terry Boot, a Ravenclaw student, point blank asks Hermione, "How come you're not in Ravenclaw? With brains like yours?"

"Well, the Sorting Hat did seriously consider putting me in Ravenclaw during my Sorting, but it decided on Gryffindor in the end," Hermione tells him. So what exactly went down with Hermione during her Sorting, and is this common?