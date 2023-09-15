The Grey's Anatomy-Scream Connection You Probably Forgot About

First launched in 1996, "Scream" is, undoubtedly, one of the most popular horror franchises in cinematic history. The first film serves as a clever meta-commentary on the nature of horror movies themselves — creating rules like "the first person to leave any given room is sure to die" — while also serving as an unbelievably effective horror movie, and commenting on horror tropes while scaring the pants off the audience is a classic characteristic of the "Scream" franchise. Throughout the bulk of the films, audiences follow Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) as she desperately tries to escape Ghostface, a vicious masked killer armed with nothing but a knife, a voice-changing device, and a dream.

In the other corner, we've got "Grey's Anatomy," a mid-season replacement that came to ABC in 2005 and ended up becoming the longest-running medical drama in television history. For the large majority of its run, the show starred Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey, and fans watched as she rose in the surgical ranks from a lowly intern to a world-class general surgeon.

What do these have in common, if anything? One major thing, actually. Patrick Dempsey, who played Derek Shepherd for eleven seasons of "Grey's Anatomy," appears in 2000's "Scream 3" as Mark Kincaid, a detective as well as Sidney's love interest; he doesn't appear in any subsequent "Scream" films, but it's acknowledged that he and Sidney get married. Campbell, meanwhile, showed up on "Grey's Anatomy" as Derek's sister Liz Shepherd for two episodes.