Buffy Sequel Teams 'Old Man Spike' With The Last Vampire Slayer - Cordelia Chase
The cultural legacy of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is so long-lasting that not even controversy can slay it. Creator Joss Whedon made a name for himself as a '90s feminist but has become scorched following alleged threats against Gal Gadot. After the showrunner's demise in the court of public opinion, the long-awaited "Buffy" reboot might as well be dead in the water. But still, it does not appear to be the end. Nostalgic fans of the horror comedy are getting something even better than a reboot.
TVLine reports that many of the original cast are reuniting to tell a story taking place two decades after the series ended. Entitled "Slayers: A Buffyverse Story," the tale will be released on Audible. However, the iconic list of returning actors should bring fans back to the world of Sunnydale in droves. James Marsters will reprise his role as Spike, who encounters someone he probably least expects — Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter). Not only did these two characters have little reason to interact with each other in the main series, but Cordelia definitively dies most disrespectfully on "Angel." The character's end was the result of Whedon's abominable treatment of the actor on set; he invited her back to the series only to kill her off. However, according to the audio story's synopsis, this could redeem Cordelia's storyline.
Cordelia is finally a slayer
During her appearance on "Angel," Cordelia becomes a formidable warrior but is never a slayer in her own right. This reality will change when Spike finds her in "Slayers: A Buffyverse Story." The world of "Buffy" is no stranger to different timelines, and this tactic comes into play when the two characters connect. Coming from a separate universe where Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) never became The Chosen One, Cordelia is the slayer and needs Spike to help her defeat his former lover, Drusilla (Juliet Landau).
Also slated to return are Anthony Head, Emma Caulfield, and Amber Benson, among many others. Caulfield and Benson, who played Anya and Tara, respectively, are noteworthy because they died in the original run of "Buffy." But with parallel universes in play, we will likely hear other versions of them. Jonathan (Danny Strong) and everyone's favorite demon, Clem (James Charles Leary), will also appear. If there is any question as to why so many cast members are reuniting after all this time, the answer is simple. With no involvement from Joss Whedon and Benson co-writing the story, this is a way to bring back the laughs and loves from "Buffy" and none of the baggage. "Slayers: A Buffyverse Story" will drop on Audible on October 12.