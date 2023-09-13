Buffy Sequel Teams 'Old Man Spike' With The Last Vampire Slayer - Cordelia Chase

The cultural legacy of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is so long-lasting that not even controversy can slay it. Creator Joss Whedon made a name for himself as a '90s feminist but has become scorched following alleged threats against Gal Gadot. After the showrunner's demise in the court of public opinion, the long-awaited "Buffy" reboot might as well be dead in the water. But still, it does not appear to be the end. Nostalgic fans of the horror comedy are getting something even better than a reboot.

TVLine reports that many of the original cast are reuniting to tell a story taking place two decades after the series ended. Entitled "Slayers: A Buffyverse Story," the tale will be released on Audible. However, the iconic list of returning actors should bring fans back to the world of Sunnydale in droves. James Marsters will reprise his role as Spike, who encounters someone he probably least expects — Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter). Not only did these two characters have little reason to interact with each other in the main series, but Cordelia definitively dies most disrespectfully on "Angel." The character's end was the result of Whedon's abominable treatment of the actor on set; he invited her back to the series only to kill her off. However, according to the audio story's synopsis, this could redeem Cordelia's storyline.