New Girl: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?
When it comes to the most beloved sitcoms from the last decade, chances are that "New Girl" will dominate the conversation.
The series, created by Elizabeth Meriwether, debuted in 2011 and quickly found a following with fans around the world. Starring Zooey Deschanel as the affable Jess, "New Girl" focuses on her trials and tribulations in Los Angeles. During her weekly adventures, Jess learns and grows alongside her male roommates, Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and Winston (Lamorne Morris). It's a simple premise, but one that managed to capture the hearts of millions. "New Girl" quickly became one of the most-talked-about shows in 2011 when it kicked off on Fox, and its legacy seems to have only grown.
For Deschanel, as well as the rest of the main cast, "New Girl" was a career boost — one that propelled the motley crew to considerable stardom. While Deschanel has always enjoyed a healthy career in the entertainment industry, having appeared in projects like "Elf" and "500 Days of Summer" prior to "New Girl," the American actress still misses her old sitcom gig. "I miss playing Jessica Day, I loved playing that character," Deschanel admitted in a chat with The AV Club. "It was so much fun being on set every day. Mainly, I miss the camaraderie with the other actors, I loved working with everyone and we just had such great writing on the show."
As great as "New Girl" was, all good things have to come to an end. The sitcom called it curtains in 2018, running for a whopping 7 seasons. Interested in watching "New Girl" for the first time and curious to know how many episodes there are? You're in luck, as there are 146 episodes to devour in case you're looking for your next comedic binge.
There are 146 New Girl episodes
Those who need to occupy the next few months (or, let's be honest, weeks) of their lives with friendly, quirky banter and intriguing romances should consider "New Girl" as their next binge. With seven seasons and 146 episodes, "New Girl" has enough content to keep sitcom junkies occupied for a while. Season 1 of "New Girl" boasts 24 episodes. Season 2 has 25 episodes, while Season 3 has 23. Seasons 4 to 6 boast 22 episodes. Season 7, however, features a truncated 8 episodes.
Why does the final season have a shortened number of episodes? While speaking with The Daily Beast, Nick actor Jake Johnson candidly discussed how Season 6 would likely be the end of the Fox sitcom. "Fox won't tell us [whether the show will be renewed]," the actor told the outlet. "But we shot a finale where, if this was the end, the core fan base would be OK," Johnson added. Except Season 6 wasn't the end. Without getting into spoilers, "New Girl" was given another breath of life, thanks in part to Johnson attempting to provide the show another season. "I was one of [cast members] that wrote them and asked for more," Johnson revealed to TVLine. "I said, 'I don't think you gave us enough time to finish the show the right way. And I would really appreciate — and I think the fans would appreciate — a final goodbye to these characters.'"
With fan support, and stars like Johnson pleading, Fox afforded the critical juggernaut a seventh and final, albeit truncated season. With seven seasons and 146 episodes, there are tons of "New Girl" episodes to devour. With episodes clocking in at around the 22-minute mark, "New Girl" can be binged in about a month — so long as you watch 5 episodes a day.
Will there be a New Girl reboot?
While fans of the Fox series definitely got their wish with a final season that provides adequate closure to the gang, it's still bittersweet to know that "New Girl" is over. However, if the stars align, there's a chance that the iconic series could return. During a conversation with the Wall Street Journal in 2023, Zooey Deschanel discussed how she was interested in returning to the character of Jess... if things felt right. "It kind of depends on the circumstance," Deschanel discussed. "I wouldn't want to spend the rest of my life doing reboots, but I definitely had a wonderful time and would be very happy to revisit."
As exciting as it would be to have a "New Girl" revival or reboot that carries the show's legacy forward, its cast members are doing just fine without the IP. Deschanel, for example, has been enjoying a healthy career post-"New Girl." The actor joined the third season of Apple TV+'s "Physical," going up against series star Rose Byrne. Jake Johnson, meanwhile, has had his career boom in recent years. In addition to voicing Peter B. Parker in the animated "Spider-Verse" franchise, Johnson was last seen in the film "Self-Reliance" and comedy series "Minx."
Max Greenfield, meanwhile, has made waves by appearing in the Oscar-winning "Promising Young Woman" and the criminally underrated rom-com "The Valet." Winston actor Lamorne Morris has managed to successfully transition over to blockbusters, having appeared in "Yesterday," "Jumanji: The Next Level," and the Vin Diesel-led "Bloodshot." He's not done with television, however, as the actor will next be seen on the fifth season of "Fargo" alongside Jon Hamm. And what about Cece actor Hannah Simone? She's currently heading the supernatural sitcom "Not Dead Yet," which airs on ABC.
Stateside, "New Girl" is streaming on Hulu and Peacock.