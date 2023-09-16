New Girl: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?

When it comes to the most beloved sitcoms from the last decade, chances are that "New Girl" will dominate the conversation.

The series, created by Elizabeth Meriwether, debuted in 2011 and quickly found a following with fans around the world. Starring Zooey Deschanel as the affable Jess, "New Girl" focuses on her trials and tribulations in Los Angeles. During her weekly adventures, Jess learns and grows alongside her male roommates, Nick (Jake Johnson), Schmidt (Max Greenfield), and Winston (Lamorne Morris). It's a simple premise, but one that managed to capture the hearts of millions. "New Girl" quickly became one of the most-talked-about shows in 2011 when it kicked off on Fox, and its legacy seems to have only grown.

For Deschanel, as well as the rest of the main cast, "New Girl" was a career boost — one that propelled the motley crew to considerable stardom. While Deschanel has always enjoyed a healthy career in the entertainment industry, having appeared in projects like "Elf" and "500 Days of Summer" prior to "New Girl," the American actress still misses her old sitcom gig. "I miss playing Jessica Day, I loved playing that character," Deschanel admitted in a chat with The AV Club. "It was so much fun being on set every day. Mainly, I miss the camaraderie with the other actors, I loved working with everyone and we just had such great writing on the show."

As great as "New Girl" was, all good things have to come to an end. The sitcom called it curtains in 2018, running for a whopping 7 seasons. Interested in watching "New Girl" for the first time and curious to know how many episodes there are? You're in luck, as there are 146 episodes to devour in case you're looking for your next comedic binge.