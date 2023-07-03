New Girl: Why The Finale Needed That Time Jump, According To The Show's Creator

While "New Girl" character Jessica Day's (Zooey Deschanel) roommates Nick Miller (Jake Johnson) and Winston Schmidt (Max Greenfield) initially had a lukewarm reception toward her, it did not take long before they were charmed by the teacher. This is especially true of Nick, who she weds in Season 7. Fans were able to see the couple's child during the final moments of the 2018 series finale ("Engram Pattersky"). The scene featured Nick and Jess' son, Winston's many children, and Schmidt's daughter and son excitedly participating in a presumably child-friendly version of True American.

During a 2021 Variety interview, alongside Morris, Johnson, Deschanel, Greenfield, and Greenfield's on-screen wife, Hannah Simone, Elizabeth "Liz" Meriwether, the series creator, detailed the genesis of the time jump featuring Nick and Jess' offspring. She stated she believed the moment was pitched by the sitcom's other showrunners, Dave Finkel and Brett Baer. The writer suggested she was surprised by the sweet scene, as she usually was the one who pitched poignant moments. Meriwether also shared she believed the flash-forward gave fans a sense of closure regarding the loft's residents.

"The flash-forward was just like — 'cause you just want to know. I mean, it was really hard — it was even hard for me to, like, let them go a little bit. And I was definitely ready after seven years, you know, to, like, move on, but like, I felt like it was very hard to kind of not know what happened in their lives. And so I think we just really wanted to show, like, that everyone was happy and okay just because I think you really do fall in love with these characters," Meriwether explained.