Ahsoka Is The One Star Wars Show Or Movie To Quote This Famous Opening Crawl Line

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 5 — "Part Five: Shadow Warrior"

"Star Wars" is responsible for some of the most iconic lines in popular cinema, from Darth Vader (James Earl Jones)'s plot-altering "I am your father" in "Episode V," to Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor)'s melancholic "It's over, Anakin. I have the high ground" during the climax of "Episode III." Episode 5 of Disney+ original series "Ahsoka" explicitly references another famous line from the franchise, quoting part of the text crawl that opens each mainline film. In fact, "Ahsoka" is now the first "Star Wars" project to reference this line in dialogue rather than merely include it in text.

Near "Ahsoka" Episode 5's conclusion, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) communes with a large Purrgil — a flying whale capable of traveling through hyperspace — whom she hopes will take her to the distant galaxy where Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) are located. When Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead)'s son Jacen (Evan Whitten) sees the Purrgil for the first time, he tells Hera, "It's just like the stories you told me. How the whales took Ezra and the bad guys far, far away."

Jacen's line is referencing the text, "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away..." that opens every numbered "Star Wars" movie, manifesting in this case as dialogue for the first time ever in a "Star Wars" project.