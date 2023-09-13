Ahsoka Episode 5 Proves The Only Way To Beat Darth Vader Is [SPOILER]

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 5 — "Shadow Warrior"

Finally, after half a season of waiting for what every fan wants, "Ahsoka" delivers in Episode 5. In "Shadow Warrior," Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) goes on a dream quest, reuniting with her former master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). Christensen has appeared in various "Star Wars" projects for the past couple of years, but his role in Episode 5 is of special consequence to fans of the animated series.

In the plane that looks suspiciously like a World Between Worlds from the "Ahsoka" end credits, Anakin uses his visage as Darth Vader to force Ahsoka to choose whether to live or die. "Star Wars Rebels" viewers have already seen Vader and Ahsoka cross sabers, but this is different. This exercise isn't a desperate attempt to avenge Anakin's demise by Vader, but to learn a deeper lesson. Anakin needs Ahsoka to understand the value of staying true to the path, so when he forces her hand during "Ahsoka," she chooses the side of the light. She decides to live and does so by refusing to fight Vader. Rejecting the dark side is the only way to combat any version of Vader. This is the one lesson Anakin continues to demonstrate because it was what made him falter in the end. Showing Ahsoka this final lesson completes her training and illustrates Anakin has reached enlightenment in his afterlife.