Ahsoka Episode 5 Proves The Only Way To Beat Darth Vader Is [SPOILER]
Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Season 1, Episode 5 — "Shadow Warrior"
Finally, after half a season of waiting for what every fan wants, "Ahsoka" delivers in Episode 5. In "Shadow Warrior," Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) goes on a dream quest, reuniting with her former master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). Christensen has appeared in various "Star Wars" projects for the past couple of years, but his role in Episode 5 is of special consequence to fans of the animated series.
In the plane that looks suspiciously like a World Between Worlds from the "Ahsoka" end credits, Anakin uses his visage as Darth Vader to force Ahsoka to choose whether to live or die. "Star Wars Rebels" viewers have already seen Vader and Ahsoka cross sabers, but this is different. This exercise isn't a desperate attempt to avenge Anakin's demise by Vader, but to learn a deeper lesson. Anakin needs Ahsoka to understand the value of staying true to the path, so when he forces her hand during "Ahsoka," she chooses the side of the light. She decides to live and does so by refusing to fight Vader. Rejecting the dark side is the only way to combat any version of Vader. This is the one lesson Anakin continues to demonstrate because it was what made him falter in the end. Showing Ahsoka this final lesson completes her training and illustrates Anakin has reached enlightenment in his afterlife.
Luke did it first
When Ahsoka battles Vader in "Star Wars Rebels," the results are very different. Vowing that she is no Jedi and will avenge Anakin, the two have a vicious duel fueled by passion. Master against student, the pair is quite matched, but in the end, there's no stopping Darth Vader. Had Ezra not pulled Ahsoka out through time and space, Vader would have killed her. The fight in "Ahsoka" is different because she submits. And there is precedent for this tactic in the original trilogy. In the climactic battle in "Return of the Jedi," Luke (Mark Hamill) defeats his father by bringing him back to the light side. He does this by resisting the Emperor's (Ian McDiarmid) pull and refusing to engage with Vader. "I will not fight you, Father," Luke tells him calmly.
Throughout the conflict, Vader forces Luke to fight, but young Skywalker's adamant decision to reject the dark side saves him. By his son denying the Emperor — even through all that Force lightning — Vader finds redemption and sacrifices his own life to save Luke. Luke wins not by fighting but by staying true to his beliefs. This is what Anakin means when he tells Ahsoka: "You lack conviction." She needs to truly believe in the power of the light side of the Force, a lesson that only Anakin can teach her.