Rick & Michonne Finally Return In First Teaser For The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Even though fans of the "Walking Dead" universe have a few new entries to look forward to, in the eyes of many, one title stands head and shoulders above all others: "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live." Instead of outright canceling the "Walking Dead" movie focused on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), the powers that be instead elected to reconsider their approach to the project. Thus, the longtime lead of the popular AMC post-apocalyptic drama is now heading back to the small screen alongside his fellow survivor, romantic partner, and fan favorite, Michonne (Danai Gurira), in the aforementioned series.

Way back in "The Walking Dead" Season 9's "What Comes After," Rick is dramatically separated from the rest of his survivor group. He's injured and taken away on a mysterious helicopter, not to be seen again until the Season 11 finale. It appears that he's desperate to escape those who took him away, the Civic Republic Military. Meanwhile, Michonne has taken it upon herself to find Rick and bring him home upon learning that he's still alive, setting the stage for the story of "The Ones Who Live."

At long last, a brief teaser for the program has reached the internet, putting the two "Walking Dead" mainstays at the forefront once again.