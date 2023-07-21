Rick & Michonne Finally Return In First Teaser For The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
Even though fans of the "Walking Dead" universe have a few new entries to look forward to, in the eyes of many, one title stands head and shoulders above all others: "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live." Instead of outright canceling the "Walking Dead" movie focused on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), the powers that be instead elected to reconsider their approach to the project. Thus, the longtime lead of the popular AMC post-apocalyptic drama is now heading back to the small screen alongside his fellow survivor, romantic partner, and fan favorite, Michonne (Danai Gurira), in the aforementioned series.
Way back in "The Walking Dead" Season 9's "What Comes After," Rick is dramatically separated from the rest of his survivor group. He's injured and taken away on a mysterious helicopter, not to be seen again until the Season 11 finale. It appears that he's desperate to escape those who took him away, the Civic Republic Military. Meanwhile, Michonne has taken it upon herself to find Rick and bring him home upon learning that he's still alive, setting the stage for the story of "The Ones Who Live."
At long last, a brief teaser for the program has reached the internet, putting the two "Walking Dead" mainstays at the forefront once again.
Rick and Michonne are in for the fight of their lives on The Ones Who Live
During the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 event, AMC gave fans the inaugural teaser for "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live." While it doesn't give away too much, it does promise two things: Rick Grimes and Michonne in the fight of their lives and an overall intense viewing experience.
The trailer begins with Michonne, soaked in red lighting and wielding her trademark katana sword. As she walks toward the camera, we see clips of her fighting off the undead and attempting to piece together how she can get back to Rick. All the while, a voiceover explains that she lost someone years ago — meaning Rick — and that everything changed once she found out he was alive. The teaser then shifts the focus to Rick, who also walks through similar red lighting as clips of him fighting off unseen enemies interrupt. It all ends with a shot of Rick's face, illuminated by a red light in an otherwise dark area.
All in all, "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" looks like must-see TV for franchise fans. It has it all, from recognizable characters to action and drama. The debut season will run for six episodes and arrive on AMC and AMC+ sometime in 2024, hopefully addressing some burning "Walking Dead" questions that need answers.