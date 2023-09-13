Hulk Just Ripped Apart An MCU Monster From The Inside Out (WARNING: It's Nasty)

Contains spoilers for "The Incredible Hulk" #4, by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Travel Foreman, Matt Wilson, and VC's Cory Petit



The Hulk's latest encounter with Man-Thing just resulted in one of the most brutal takedowns of the guardian of the Nexus of All Realities. But even for a character as powerful as the Jade Giant, killing Man-Thing simply isn't that easy, even after ripping his physical form into pieces and leaving it in tatters.

In the current "Incredible Hulk" ongoing series from Marvel Comics, the Hulk has dealt with several monsters being awoken across the Earth by an ancient monster called the Eldest. The dark foe has gone after the Hulk in its attempts to free the Mother of Horrors, a mysterious creature connected to the creator of the Marvel Universe, the One-Above-All. As Bruce Banner and the Hulk deal with the dangerous threats, they encounter Charlie, a young runaway from an abusive family whom they reluctantly agree to protect and help.

In "The Incredible Hulk" #4, while Charlie is confronted by her dead brother, the Hulk is met with Man-Thing, who wants his help in stopping those looking to cause permanent damage to the Nexus. However, before Man-Thing convinces them to help, the Hulk is unleashed and rages out first while asking questions second.