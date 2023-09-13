The Peasants Review: Beautiful Paintings Of Ugly Brutality

"Loving Vincent," the 2017 arthouse sleeper hit directed by the married duo of D.K. and Hugh Welchman, was a film worth celebrating less by standard metrics of storytelling — it wasn't very good on that front — and more for the fact it existed at all. An animated feature film composed of 12 handmade oil paintings per second in the style of Vincent Van Gogh is one of those feats of artistic craft that's so ambitious it deserves respect, and the final result is so beautiful that it deserves awe.

"The Peasants," the Welchmans' new film that premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, is just as stunning an artistic achievement in its own right, though the technical details are slightly different. Whereas "Loving Vincent" is entirely hand-painted, the more realistic paintings in "The Peasants" took twice as long to paint — 5 hours per frame — so they made fewer painted keyframes and used computer animation for in-between frames. It still looks fantastic, and you can take comfort in the fact the filmmakers actively rejected A.I. animation options as not up to their rigorous quality standards.

The film's existence is all the more miraculous in light of the serious obstacles it faced to getting made. Production temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, struggled through an economic downturn in Eastern Europe, and was nearly dealt a death blow by Vladimir Putin's invasion of the Ukraine. At the film's world premiere at 2023's TIFF, the directors of this multinational production discussed how they helped the Ukranian animators working on the film escape the war. All this is to say that the existence of "The Peasants" is a net good for humanity and, like "Loving Vincent," I just wish the film itself was as thoroughly impressive as the circumstances surrounding its creation.