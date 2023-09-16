The Witcher Season 3 Location That Made Two Stars Cry Their Eyes Out

The brutal world depicted in Andrzej Sapkowski's "Witcher" novels is so bleak that it can be easy to forget how many of its harsher conditions exist in reality, too. Season 3, Episode 1, "Shaerrawedd," of Netflix's live-action serialized adaptation of "The Witcher" sees Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), and Cirilla of Cintra (Freya Allan) travel to the farthest reaches of the Continent so that the witcher and the sorceress might train their eager protege in comparative safety.

One of their "havens" is a hut in the middle of a snow-laden field. It's a beautiful visual that perfectly captures the solitude that Geralt strives for. Unfortunately for the requisite cast members, the sequence was filmed onsite in Slovenia, a Central European country well known for its frigid temperatures.

During a 2023 interview with Digital Fix, both Chalotra and Allan confessed that Slovenia was so cold that it caused physical and emotional damage. "Yeah, it was cold," said Chalotra. "It was very cold [in Slovenia], and on the second day of shooting, I remember bawling my eyes out because I couldn't feel my feet, so that was when my journey began this season." To this, Allan added, "I remember bawling my eyes out too because I was like, 'This is just too much!'"

Netflix's list of filming locations in Slovenia includes Kransjka Gora, St. Jerome's Church, Predjama Castle, and Nanos Plateau. At its average worst, Slovenia deals with seasonal temperatures in the middle teens, a solid 12 (or more) degrees below freezing.