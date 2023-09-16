How To Get Away With Murder: How Many Episodes Are There In Total?

Following the "How to Get Away with Murder" series finale in 2020, the show's creator, Peter Nowalk told, Entertainment Weekly that he has not ruled out the possibility of exploring a new story featuring members of the Keating 5, but it would have to stand out. "I really would want it to be a show that can exist on its own, meaning even if you haven't watched 'How to Get Away with Murder,' you could watch the new thing ... I just would want it to feel unique," he said.

Some speculated that the series finale was setting up a potential spin-off by showing Wes Gibbons' (Alfred Enoch) son Christopher Castillo (also Enoch) teaching Criminal Law 100, but Nowalk told Deadline that the moment was never meant to set up another show but rather pay tribute to Annalise Keating's influence as a teacher.

While the team worked to give the show a satisfying ending, Nowalk hopes that fans have since made up their own stories about what these characters are doing now. "One of my goals with this was to give answers but also to allow for imagination," he told Entertainment Weekly. In July 2019, ABC announced that Season 6 would be the last season of "How to Get Away with Murder," with Nowalk stating that it felt like the show was ending naturally.