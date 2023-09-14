The Friends Set Had Very Different Energy By Season 2 According To One Actor

During the sitcom's 10-season NBC run, "Friends" saw countless guest stars enter through the purple door of Monica Geller's (Courteney Cox) New York City apartment. And while some lasted longer than others, one actor got a chance to appear in two separate episodes during the show's first two seasons, giving him unique firsthand insight into how the show's success changed the energy on set.

Actor Vincent Ventresca made his debut on "Friends" during the series' inaugural season when he played Monica's ex-boyfriend, Fun Bobby. We first meet Fun Bobby in Episode 10, entitled "The One With The Monkey," when Monica invites him to her New Year's Eve party. Bobby — who is historically known for being a good time — shows up depressed after being unable to get a flight to his grandfather's funeral and manages to bring the festivities to a crashing halt.

Ventresca's first appearance on the show occurred when "Friends" was a brand new sitcom. By the time he returned for Season 2, the show was almost unrecognizable. During a 2019 interview with "Today," Ventresca recalled the experience of returning for a Season 2 episode that sees Monica worried about Fun Bobby's relationship with alcohol. He described the on-set environment during Season 2 by saying, "The first season ... it was doing well, growing an audience. And the second season — it was pretty crazy, it was a circus. There were people everywhere. I felt like the stakes were higher because we knew so much more about all of those characters and so much more about all of those actors."