Marvel Showed Darth Vader's True Form (But Only REAL Star Wars Fans Caught It)

Darth Vader's inner struggle between the light and dark sides of the Force is at the core of his "Star Wars" story, with the Sith Lord frequently meditating to better attune to the Dark Side. However, fans have never experienced Vader's perspective during these meditation sessions, that is, until recently within the pages of Marvel Comics.

In "Darth Vader" #8 and #25, Charles Soule and Giuseppe Camuncoli give "Star Wars" fans a look at what the Sith Lord sees when he meditates, revealing his true form to be much more sinister than his iconic armor. We see Vader not as a man but as a human-shaped Force entity covered in dark crimson swirls representing the Dark Side energy consuming his body. Outside of his limbs, which are white because they're mechanical, Vader sees himself as a faceless creature covered in disturbing, blood-like swirls that radiate from his body as equally terrifying tentacles, making the form look more like Marvel's Carnage than anything in "Star Wars."

When Vader opens his eyes, we see they're glowing orange, removing any sense of humanity that remained from Anakin Skywalker. Interestingly, "Darth Vader" #8 emphasizes the light blue butterflies flying around the darkness that is Vader's true form. Although he tries to destroy them, he isn't able to, further symbolizing the light left in him and his struggle between the two sides of the Force.